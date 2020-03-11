Scott Foley to Headline Fox's Ballet-Themed Dramedy Pilot The Big Leap

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Whiskey Cavalier star Scott Foley has joined Fox’s ballet-centric dramedy pilot The Big Leap — but you shouldn’t expect to see him in tights anytime soon.

Inspired by a U.K. format, The Big Leap centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who attempt to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake. “What they lack in the traditional dancer body type,” the logline reads, “they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.”

Per our sister site Deadline, who broke the news of Foley’s casting, he will star as Nick Smart, the slick and (you guessed it!) smart executive producer of The Big Leap. Though Nick doesn’t totally lack a conscience, he delights in creating entertaining television and stirring up drama between strangers on his reality show.

Foley joins a cast that includes Matt Lucas (Doctor Who), Teri Polo (The Fosters), Ser’Darius Blain (Charmed), Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live) and Ray Cham (Five Points). Liz Heldens (The Passage) will write the pilot, with Sue Naegle (Outcast) on board as an executive producer.

In addition to the ABC drama Whiskey Cavalier, which was cancelled last May after one season, Foley’s recent TV credits include Scandal (where he played Olivia Pope’s love interest, Jake Ballard), True Blood and Grey’s Anatomy.

