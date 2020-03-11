Saved by the Bell: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Offers First Look at Gov. Zack Morris

It’s back to blond for Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who on Wednesday shared a first look at his return to Saved by the Bell.

Gosselaar posted a photo from the makeup chair on set of the SBTB revival, where work on Zack Morris’ signature locks appears to be underway. “One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris,” the caption reads.

As previously reported, Gosselaar will reprise his star-making role in three episodes of the new Saved by the Bell, on which he’ll serve as an executive producer. In the modern-day continuation, Zack Morris — who is now the governor of California — lands in hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High, the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality,” according to the official logline. Saved by the Bell Revival Scoop

Gosselaar previously told TVLine that the new SBTB will draw inspiration from the popular Funny or Die web-series Zack Morris Is Trash, which revisits episodes of the original series to reveal that Zack has always been “a completely horrible human being.” Trash EP Dashiell Driscoll is among the writers on the forthcoming revival, which is being spearheaded by Great News creator Tracey Wigfield.

MPG will be joined on the new Saved by the Bell by former castmates Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), who will serve as producers and series regulars, as well as Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), who will appear in “an episode or two.”

Check out the photo of MPG above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to seeing him back in action as Zack Morris.