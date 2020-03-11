Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Says He Remains 'Totally Confused' by #MeToo Issues

RELATED STORIES Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison, after being found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges, including rape.

Specifically, Weinstein last month was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree (against a former production assistant, in 2006) and rape in the third degree (against an aspiring actress, in 2013). The former charge carried a possible sentence of five to 25 years in prison, while the latter carried a possible sentence of probation or up to four years in prison.

Prior to his sentencing, Weinstein said in the courtroom, “To all the women who testified, we may have different truths, but I have great remorse,” our sister site Variety reports. But he then maintained, “I had wonderful times with these people” aka his many accusers.

“I am totally confused. I think men are confused about these issues,” Weinstein said. “Thousands of men are losing due process. I’m worried about this country.”

Though found guilty on three counts, Weinstein last month was acquitted of the two most serious charges levied against him, for predatory sexual assault. Had he been found guilty there, it would have confirmed a pattern of behavior that included allegedly forcing sex on actress Annabella Sciorra.

Among the wave of TV-related fallout for the allegations against Weinstein, Amazon scrapped its plans for a drama series that was to star Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, since it was produced by The Weinstein Company. (Amazon had already given the series a two-season order, with a $160 million commitment.) Additionally, Weinstein Company series in October 2017 removed the founder’s name from credits, starting with Project Runway. The fallen titan was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.