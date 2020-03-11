Gossip Girl Reboot Adds Legacies' Thomas Doherty, 3 Others to Cast

RELATED STORIES Gossip Girl Reboot: Sabrina, PLL Alums Among 5 Cast in HBO Max Series

Thomas Doherty is retracting his fangs and making tracks for the Upper East Side — though something tells us he’ll need them there, too. Doherty, who recurs as ancient vampire hottie Sebastian on The CW’s Legacies, is joining the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl reboot, TVLine has learned.

In addition to his stint in Mystic Falls, the Scottish-born actor has also held down roles on Hulu’s High Fidelity series, HBO’s Catherine the Great miniseries, and Disney Channel’s Descendants movies.

The Gossip Girl reboot is also welcoming Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Adam Chanler-Berat (It Could Be Worse) and Zion Moreno (Claws) in unspecified roles.

This marks the second wave of castings for the Gossip Girl reboot. Last week, we reported that Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon) and Broadway vet Jason Gotay have all joined as series regulars.

Expected to premiere later this year, the reboot’s 10-episode first season will “introduce a fresh crop of gorgeous Manhattan private-schoolers to Gossip Girl’s all-seeing eye,” per the official description. It will also address “just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed” in the years since the original series wrapped in 2012 on The CW.

What are your thoughts (and hopes, fears, etc.) about HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot? Drop ’em in a comment below.