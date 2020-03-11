TVLine Items: S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet Caught in False Flag, Queer Eye Renewal and More

Apple TV+ has enlisted a slew of familiar faces to raise Suspicion in its adaptation of the Israeli thriller False Flag.

In the Stateside adaptation, four British citizens wake up one morning to discover that their names and faces have been disseminated across all media, on suspicion of being involved in the kidnapping of a prominent businesswomen’s 21-year-old son from an upscale central New York hotel, at which they all were staying.

According to our sister site Deadline, Uma Thurman (most recently of Netflix’s short-lived Chambers) will play the aforementioned businesswoman, while Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Krypton), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion) and Angel Coulby (Merlin) round out the cast in unspecified roles.

Ready for more of today’s news nuggets? Well….

* Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for a sixth season that will send the Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — to Texas. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia-set fifth season will premiere on the streaming service this summer.

* Stephen Amell’s Arrow follow-up, Starz’ Heels, has added Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Allen Maldonado (black-ish) and NFL vet James Harrison Jr., playing a former wrestling star-turned-scout, an elite wrestler and a jaded journeyman grappler.

* Disney+’s Loki has cast Richard E. Grant (Dispatches From Elsewhere) in an as-yet-specified role, Variety reports.

* Comedian Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids) will co-host The Great British Baking Show Series 11, succeeding former presenter Sandi Toksvig, Deadline reports. He’ll be joined by returning co-host Noel Fielding, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Filming begins this spring.

* CBS All Access’ animated variety news series, Tooning Out the News, will premiere Monday, March 16 in the U.S. and Canada. Daily segments will stream Monday through Thursday evenings, while weekly full episode will drop on Friday afternoons. Watch a semi-painful preview: