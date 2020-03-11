American Pie Cast Reunites on Fox's Outmatched — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Scott Foley to Headline Fox's Ballet-Themed Dramedy Pilot The Big Leap

Hide your flutes and lock up your friends’ moms, because Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas are coming over for a visit. The American Pie stars reunite with former co-star Jason Biggs on Thursday’s episode of Outmatched (Fox, 8:30/7:30c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at their, ahem, American Reunion.

Hannigan and Thomas play Beth and Sigmund, a couple that the Bennetts attempt to befriend — with alcohol, naturally — in the clip above. “Sorry if we’re being weird,” Kay tells Beth and Sigmund after she and Mike lure them into their basement. “We’re just out of practice making friends. I think we’re just trying too hard.”

But as you’ll see, the Bennetts aren’t the only ones whose social skills have gotten a little rusty. When Mike asks his new friends what they want to do, Beth admits, “It’s been a long time somebody asked us that. We just spend most of our time focusing on what [our son] Atticus wants.” (Hell, Sigmund doesn’t even really need glasses — their son just prefers that his father wear them.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy a slice of OutMatched‘s American Pie reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.