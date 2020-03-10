TVLine Items: Gifted Vet Eyes Big Sky, Fosters Mom Visits Grey's and More

RELATED STORIES Camilla Luddington's Pregnancy News: Will Grey's Anatomy Write It In?

The Gifted alum Natalie Alyn Lind is heading for The Big Sky, starring opposite Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe in David E. Kelley’s ABC drama based on C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell novels.

Per our sister site Deadline, Lind will play Danielle, one of two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana, triggering an investigation by private detective Cassie Dewell and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (played by Winnick).

The Big Sky earned a straight-to-series order in January.

* Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Locke and Key) will guest-star on Grey’s Anatomy on March 26 as an old friend of Teddy’s, Deadline reports.

* AMC has ordered two seasons of Pantheon, an animated speculative fiction series based on Ken Liu’s short stories about Uploaded Intelligence — or, human consciousness uploaded to the “cloud.” Craig Silverstein (Nikita) will serve as the series creator and showrunner, with the first season following a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online who is revealed to be her recently deceased father.

* Nashville‘s Callie Khouri, T Bone Burnett and Michael Lohmann are developing a TV adaptation of the music-and-true-crime podcast Disgraceland, Deadline reports.

* Dr. Phil, a la Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, has decided for the time being to tape episodes without a studio audience, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

* YouTube has cancelled its sci-fi drama Impulse after two seasons, showrunner Lauren LeFranc announced on Twitter.

* Netflix has released a trailer (below) for Altered Carbon: Resleeved, an anime series inspired by the streamer’s live-action sci-fi drama. The animated adaptation drops Thursday, March 19.

