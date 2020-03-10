Andy Garcia Joins Katey Sagal in ABC's Erin Brockovich-Inspired Pilot Rebel, From Grey's EP Krista Vernoff

RELATED STORIES The Good Doctor Finale Promo Teases a Natural Disaster -- R.I.P., [Spoiler]?

In what would mark his first full-time TV gig, Andy Garcia is set to star opposite Katey Sagal in ABC’s Erin Brockovich-inspired drama pilot Rebel, TVLine has learned.

Created by Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Rebel follows Sagal’s Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree who is “a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost,” per ABC.

Garcia will portray Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Rebel consults (although sometimes it seems like it’s the other way around). Cruz is a “powerful attorney; sexy, smart and down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways,” according to the official character description. “He was widowed two years ago and is still reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case.”

The cast also includes John Corbett as Rebel’s charming jack-of-all-trades third husband.

Garcia, whose limited TV credits include guest stints on Ballers, George Lopez, Will & Grace and Frasier, as well as the recent HBO TV movie My Dinner With Hervé, was slated to make his TV series debut in Kenan Thompson’s NBC sitcom The Kenan Show, but the project has since been delayed, and sources confirm that he is no longer attached.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Garcia’s Rebel casting.