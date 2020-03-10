American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Drops Major Hint About Mystery Theme

“Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” That’s the only clue series creator Ryan Murphy is offering about the first piece of art from American Horror Story‘s upcoming 10th season.

Posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the image features a pair of hands that appear to be clawing their way out of the ocean. Whether those hands look zombie-like, or even mermaid-like, is up for interpretation.

Check it out the Season 10 key art in full below:

A big fan of making announcements on social media, Murphy recently used Instagram to announce Season 10’s all-star cast. Not only are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters (finally) returning to AHS, but Macaulay Culkin is also making his debut in the franchise. Other cast members include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

That casting announcement was presented as a video featuring footage of a gloomy beach. The soundtrack, which is also a potential clue in all of this, was Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.”

And there’s a lot more on the way for AHS fans; the FX hit was recently renewed for Seasons 11, 12 and 13, ensuring that we’ll have new installments through 2023.

What’s your guess for the official theme of Season 10? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.