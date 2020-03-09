TV Ratings: Good Girls Rises, Rookie Eyes Second-Largest Audience Ever

RELATED STORIES Good Girls Recap: The Cost of Living

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Good Girls this Sunday drew 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking up in the demo to this season’s best number thus far. Opening the Peacock’s primetime slate, Little Big Shots (3.1 mil/0.4) dipped while Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere…..

CBS | God Friended Me (6 mil/0.5) and NCIS: Los Angeles (6.5 mil/0.6) both dipped (yet avoided hitting series lows), while NCIS: New Orleans (5.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Batwoman (774K/0.2) and Supergirl (676K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the former slipped to its second-smallest audience yet.

ABC | American Idol (7.2 mil/1.3) was steady and dominated the night in both measures. The Rookie (5.1 mil/0.8) rose to its largest audience since its series launch, while tying this season’s demo high.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.6 mil/0.5), Bob’s Burgers (1.3 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.5 mil/0.5) all dipped to hit or match series lows, while Duncanville (1.1 mil/0.4) held steady.

