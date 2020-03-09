TVLine Items: The Undoing Premiere, Buttigieg to Host Kimmel and More

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman will be back on HBO with her new limited series The Undoing on Sunday, May 10, as revealed in the above trailer.

The dramatic thriller — adapted by BLL writer/EP David E. Kelley from Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known — stars Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a Manhattan power couple whose idyllic life is rocked by “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations,” per the official logline. “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) and Donald Sutherland (Trust, Dirty Sexy Money).

* Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live this Thursday, while Kimmel is in production on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady will recur on The Neighborhood as a charming incumbent on the city council whom Max Greenfield’s Dave decides to run against, TV Insider reports.

* Netflix has given a series order to Mulligan, an animated comedy from executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock) about life “after an alien attack destroys the earth,” per the official logline. “What remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?”

* HBO has released a trailer for The Third Day, a limited series starring Jude Law, premiering Monday, May 11:

