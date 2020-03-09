Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones' Three-Eyed Raven, Dead at 90

Max von Sydow, known to TV audiences as Game of Thrones‘ enigmatic Three-Eyed Raven, died Sunday. He was 90.

“It’s with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020,” the actor’s wife, Catherine von Sydow, confirmed in a statement. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. TV Stars Who Died in 2020

In addition to his three Thrones episodes in Season 6 of the HBO drama, von Sydow’s TV work included The Tudors, where he appeared as Cardinal Von Waldburg. He also lent his voice to an episode of The Simpsons and co-starred in multiple miniseries (both in the United States and Sweden, where he was born).

The actor also had a substantial career in film, earning Oscar nominations for the foreign-language film Pelle the Conqueror in 1989 and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close in 2012. He worked closely with the late director Ingmar Bergman, appearing in 11 of Bergman’s films (including the 1957 fantasy drama The Seventh Seal).

von Sydow’s film credits also included The Exorcist (as Father Merrin), Flash Gordon (as the Emperor Ming), Conan the Barbarian and Dune, to name a few. More recently, he portrayed Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.