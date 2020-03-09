Lost in Space to End With Season 3

The final frontier is nigh for The Robinson Family: Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season, to bow in 2021.

In announcing the news on Monday, showrunner/EP Zack Estrin revealed that the series was always intended to end with Season 3.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” maintains Estrin, who has inked a new overall deal with Netflix to develop new series for the streamer. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, promises Lost in Space will go out with an “epic finale,” adding, “We can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead.”

Lost in Space, a reboot of the classic 1960’s sci-fi series, stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. Season 2 dropped last December.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Lost in Space‘s renewal.