Jeannie's Barbara Eden Returns to TV on Let's Make a Deal — Watch Video

Wondering what Barbara Eden is up to in 2020? Your wish is Let’s Make a Deal‘s command.

The legendary I Dream of Jeannie star is one of several celebrity guests joining the CBS game show as part of its special “Decades Week” event — which celebrates the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s — and TVLine has an exclusive first look at her appearance on Tuesday. And, yes, it even ends with her using those iconic Jeannie powers. (They’re real, OK? Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.)

Along with playing the title character on I Dream of Jeannie (1965–1970), Eden’s extensive small-screen resume also includes roles on shows like How to Marry a Millionaire (1957–1959), Harper Valley P.T.A. (1981–1982) and Dallas (1990–1991).

Other celebrities participating in Let’s Make a Deal‘s “Decades Week” include Christopher Knight (aka The Brady Bunch‘s Peter Brady), former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman.

Hosted by Wayne Brady since its 2009 revival, Let’s Make a Deal is currently in its 12th season as part of CBS’ daytime lineup. Check your local listings for showtimes.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Eden’s appearance on Let’s Make a Deal, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.