Quotes of the Week: American Idol, NCIS: LA, Empire, Survivor and More

Sure, we’re bummed to lose an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time… but we’re really bummed to lose an hour of TV viewing. (#PeakTV rests for no one!)

Fortunately, our latest batch of Quotes of the Week can make up the difference, as it once again features the standout dialogue from seven days of comedies, dramas and unscripted series. Quotes of the Week for March 1, 2020

This time around, we’ve got a ripped-from-the-headlines insult courtesy of Empire‘s Giselle, a worrying lesson in prison violence on Good Girls, American Idol‘s brutal honesty for one bright-eyed contestant and a Rookie conversation that offers waaaaay too much information.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of NCIS: Los Angeles, plus sound bites from Schitt’s Creek, A Million Little Things, LEGO Masters, Devs and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!