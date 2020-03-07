The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of March 8

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 15 finales (including freshmen entries 9-1-1: Lone Star, Carol’s Second Act and The Unicorn), nine premieres (including On My Block and Elite) and so much more. (All times are Eastern.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

9 pm The Outsider limited series finale (HBO)

10 pm Dare Me Season 1 finale (USA Network)

10 pm Kidding Season 2 finale (Showtime; two episodes)

12:10 am Ride With Norman Reedus Season 4 premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, MARCH 9

3 am Temple series premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

8 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 finale (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm All American Season 2 finale (The CW)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 24 finale (ABC, Night 1 of 2)

8 pm Cosmos Season 3 premiere (NatGeo; two episodes)

9 pm Black Lightning Season 3 finale (The CW)

9 pm The New Pope season finale (HBO)

10 pm McMillions docuseries finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

3 am Marc Maron: End Times Fun comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 24 finale (ABC, Night 2 of 2)

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 7 finale (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

3 am The Circle: Brazil series premiere (Netflix)

3 am Dirty Money Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am On My Block Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

8:30 pm Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 1 finale (Freeform)

8:30 pm The Unicorn Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm Project Runway Season 18 finale (Bravo)

9 pm Mom Episode No. 150 (CBS)

9:30 pm Carol’s Second Act Season 1 finale (CBS)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

3 am Stargirl original movie premiere (Disney+)

3 am Elite Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Love Island: Australia Season 2 premiere (Hulu)

8 pm Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 finale (NBC; two episodes)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

6 pm Cold Justice returns (Oxygen)

6 pm Big East Basketball Tournament Champion Game (Fox)

10 pm More Funny Women of a Certain Age comedy special (Showtime) 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.