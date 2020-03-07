TV Ratings: Lincoln Rhyme Rises, Shark Tank Tops SmackDown for Friday Win

NBC’s Who Hunts the Bone Collector? Lincoln Rhyme Does! this Friday drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking up to a six-week audience high and its best demo number since its series launch.

ABC’s Shark Tank (4.4 mil/0.8) ticked up from last week’s Friday “debut” to top the night in the demo.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (5.7 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo, while Hawaii Five-0 (6.9 mil/0.6) and Blue Bloods (7.3 mil/0.6) each dipped — though the latter copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth to fall behind Shark Tank.

The CW’s reruns of Penn & Teller (843K/0.2) and Whose Line (580K/0.1) matched Charmed and Dynasty‘s most recent demo numbers while drawing markedly larger audiences.

