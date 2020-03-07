So You Think You Can Dance Finalist Danny Tidwell Dead at 35

RELATED STORIES So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for Season 17 -- Which Judge Is Out?

Danny Tidwell, a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance, died Friday, according to his brother, Travis Wall. Tidwell was 35.

Wall announced the dancer’s death via Instagram Saturday morning.

“Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing,” wrote Wall.

Tidwell competed in the third season of Fox’s dance competition series and finished as the runner-up, losing out to contemporary dancer Sabra Johnson. Wall competed in Season 2 and also placed second, finishing behind swing performer Benji Schwimmer.

Comfort Fedoke, a contestant from the fourth season of the show, shared a video of one of Tidwell’s performances on Instagram. She wrote, “Sharing some memories in honor of your brilliant talent @danny_tidwell We shared the same journey and my heart breaks to hear you are no longer with us. My prayers goes out to all your family and friends rest well Danny🙏🏾🥺 #sytycdfamily #restinpeace.”