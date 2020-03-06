Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Unleashes a Hell-Raising New Trailer That Announces, 'Satan Is Here!'

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels promises to show us a devil of a good time. In the thrilling new trailer Showtime dropped Friday for its hotly-anticipated “spiritual descendant” of John Logan’s original series, a frenzied lady preacher cries, “Satan… is here! Children, you are not safe!”

As if to prove her right, the clip, equal parts gorgeous and chilling, goes on to show us Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer’s shapeshifting she-demon Magna raising all manner of hell. Perhaps even scarier, given the threat of a race war breaking out in the supernatural drama’s setting of 1938 Los Angeles, the villainess intones that “all mankind needs to be the monster he truly is, is being told he can.”

Elsewhere in the video, you’ll catch glimpses of Rory Kinnear, the erstwhile Frankenstein’s monster now playing Dr. Peter Craft, as well as Fear the Walking Dead survivor Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane as the detectives charged with keeping the city from going up in flames. Among their castmates are Piper Perabo as Craft’s missus, Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds), Jessica Garza (The Purge), Amy Madigan (Carnivale) and Santino Barnard (The Kids Are Alright).

Thankfully, the original Penny Dreadful’s creator, writer and EP — all Logan — is on board in those same capacities for City of Angels (which debuts Sunday, April 26, at 10/9c). To check out the new trailer, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Do you think Angels stands a snowball’s chance in hell of being as stunning as its predecessor?