Cheyenne Jackson Joins Fox's Miranda Remake, Starring Mayim Bialik

RELATED STORIES Big Bang Theory Vets Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons Team for Miranda Remake

Big Bang Theory Vets Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons Team for Miranda Remake Julie Bowen to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot From Will & Grace Creators

Mayim Bialik is crushing on American Horror Story‘s Cheyenne Jackson, who will star opposite the Big Bang Theory vet in Call Me Kat, Fox’s straight-to-series remake of the BBC comedy Miranda, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show follows Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want and still be happy. That’s why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jackson will play Kat’s high school crush Max, who recently returned from teaching English overseas and now works as a bartender across the street from her café. The character was portrayed by Tom Ellis (Lucifer) in the original British series.

The Fox adaptation, which was penned by Darlene Hunt (The Big C), also features Swoosie Kurtz (Mike & Molly) as Kat’s mother and Kyla Pratt (One on One). Additionally, Bialik and her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons serve as executive producers.

Jackson’s other TV credits include Watchmen, American Woman, 30 Rock and Glee.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Jackson’s Call Me Kat casting.