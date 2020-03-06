TVLine Items: Derek Hough Joins HSM, Truth Be Told Renewed and More

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ rival school just got an impressive new teacher: Derek Hough, who will recur during Season 2 of the Disney+ show, our sister site Deadline reports.

The World of Dance judge and Dancing With the Stars vet will play Zack, Miss Jenn’s (Kate Reinders) ex-boyfriend. A charming but sneaky actor, he returns to Salt Lake to teach drama at East High’s biggest rival, North High.

Hough’s previous acting credits include an arc on Nashville and NBC’s Hairspray Live!

* Apple TV+ has renewed the drama Truth Be Told for Season 2. Star Octavia Spencer will return as true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, with the upcoming season focusing on a new case.

* Victor Garber (Legends of Tomorrow, Alias) and Saul Rubinek (Warehouse 13) will guest-star on next week’s Schitt’s Creek as producers from Sunrise Bay, the soap opera that once starred Catherine O’Hara’s Moira, EW.com reports.

* Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will cameo during Westworld Season 3 as technicians at Delos, the company that manufactures android hosts, EW.com reports.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Home Before Dark, a new mystery series starring Jim Sturgess. It premieres Friday, April 3.

