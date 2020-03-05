The Last of Us Series, Based on Horror Video Game, In the Works at HBO

RELATED STORIES Westworld: Latest Season 3 Trailer Tees Up Dolores-Maeve Death Match

Just when HBO finally cleaned out all those White Walkers, it’s about to be hit with a zombie infestation.

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is developing a new series based on the 2013 post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The game’s writer and creative director, Neil Druckmann, is also reportedly involved with the small-screen project as a writer and executive producer.

The Last of Us follows a smuggler named Joel who finds himself escorting a teenage girl named Ellie across the United States, all the while avoiding — and, when necessary, battling — murderous humans and creatures infected by a devastating mutation. The game garnered a slew of accolades upon its release, including the award for Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing at the Writers Guild of America Awards.

Additional EPs include Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells, the president of Naughty Dog, which developed the game. The potential TV series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

And this is just one of several video game-based series currently in the works at various networks. Showtime is preparing to launch a new show based on the Xbox phenomenon Halo, with Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) starring as the iconic Master Chief. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Television and production company Hivemind are collaborating on a live-action series based on Final Fantasy XIV, though a network is not yet attached.

