The Kids in the Hall Revival Set at Amazon, With All Five Stars Returning

For sketch comedy fans, this news is the opposite of crushing (your head): The iconic sketch group The Kids in the Hall will reunite for all-new episodes on Amazon Prime, TVLine has learned.

All five original “Kids” — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — will star in the eight-episode revival, which will be a continuation of the original 1988-95 series and will feature the return of fan-favorite characters along with brand-new creations. (No premiere date has been set.) SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who executive-produced the original Kids in the Hall run, will return as an EP as well.

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” Michaels says in a statement. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

The Kids in the Hall debuted as a co-production of HBO and Canada’s CBC with a 1988 pilot and aired for five seasons, with the show shifting to CBS for its final two seasons. The series broke ground with its surreal sketches and became a cult favorite among comedy fans. After the show ended, the cast made a movie, The Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy, in 1996, and reunited again in 2010 for the IFC miniseries The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town.