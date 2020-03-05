Ozark Season 3 Trailer Tees Up Marty and Wendy's Most Harebrained Venture Yet: Marriage Counseling

TV’s most toxic husband and wife duo are finally getting some help.

As revealed in the first trailer for Ozark‘s third season, which bows Friday, March 27 on Netflix, aspiring mob bosses Marty and Wendy retain a couples counselor to help save their imploding marriage. And it goes about as well as you’d expect, especially when you take into account the fact that Marty is bribing the shrink to favor his POV.

Season 3 picks up six months after the events of the Season 2 finale, with Marty and Wendy’s big casino pipe dream very much a reality. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy looks to expand the empire in spite of — or perhaps because of — Marty’s objections. The tension between the duo mounts and, if the footage in the trailer is to be taken at face value, brings Wendy thisclose to blowing her hubby’s brains out. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Complicating matters even further is the arrival of Wendy’s unpredictable brother Ben (played by Tom Pelphrey).

Ozark is coming off of two high-profile victories at the Emmys, one for Jason Bateman (best director) and the other for Julia Garner (best supporting actress).

Check out the trailer above and then hit the comments with your Season 3 predictions.