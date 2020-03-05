Good Trouble Promotes Beau Mirchoff to Series Regular for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Good Trouble Boss on [Spoiler]'s Hookup, Potential Breakups and More Finale Twists

Good news for a Good Trouble beau: The Fosters spinoff has promoted Beau Mirchoff, who plays Callie’s (ex?) boyfriend Jamie Hunter, to series regular for the upcoming third season, TVLine has learned.

Jamie was first introduced during The Fosters‘ wedding-themed series finale event, when Callie’s brother Brandon married Jamie’s sister Eliza. Sparks immediately flew between liberal Callie and Republican Jamie, who later started dating on the offshoot Good Trouble. Their relationship hit a rough patch during last night’s Season 2 finale, when Callie chose to do the right thing for the class-action lawsuit tenants, which meant betraying her corporate lawyer boyfriend. When Jamie found out what she had done, they both agreed that she should move out of their apartment.

Given that Mirchoff is sticking around despite the couple’s fight, what does that mean for the future of Callie and Jamie’s relationship? Is their romance really over? “That’s sort of the question for the premiere of Season 3: Are they really broken up? It’s definitely pending,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A, adding that there’s “potential” for the pair to work things out, but “it’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be a complicated situation.”

To date, Mirchoff has appeared in 24 episodes of the spinoff series, which begins production on its third season next Monday. His previous TV credits include Now Apocalypse, Awkward and Desperate Housewives.

Good Trouble fans, are you excited to see more of Jamie in Season 3?