Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Cast Opposite Patrick Dempsey in CBS Political Drama Pilot Ways & Means

McDreamy’s got a new McLeading Lady.

Pretty Little Liars‘ Troian Bellisario has been tapped to star opposite Grey’s Anatomy vet Patrick Dempsey in CBS’ politically-themed drama pilot Ways & Means, TVLine has learned.

The potential series, from Without a Trace EP Ed Redlich, centers on a powerful GOP Congressional leader by the name of Conor Byrne (Dempsey) who, after having lost faith in politics, finds himself working secretly with e newly elected, progressive, idealistic freshman Democratic Congresswoman named Claire (Bellisario) to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Claire is going to have to figure out how to merge her idealism with her ambition and, ultimately, she will either change Congress or Congress will change her.

Redlich is co-writing the script with noted GOP political consultant Mike Murphy, and the duo will serve as EPs alongside Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally, former CBS president Nina Tassler and Phil Abraham (who will direct the pilot). Joannie Burstein is a Co-EP.

Should Ways & Means get picked up to series, it would mark Bellisario and Dempsey’s first full-time series gigs since PLL and Grey’s, respectively.

