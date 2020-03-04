TVLine Items: Ann Dowd Is Showtime's President, Schitt's Vet to Epix and More

Meet the first female president of the United States of America — at least in this fictional reality: Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) will play the titular MIA leader in the Showtime pilot The President Is Missing, based on the novel by the prolific James Patterson and former POTUS Bill Clinton, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series tells the story of a “powerless and politically aimless Vice President (played by Selma‘s David Oyelowo) who unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary,” the official logline reads. “He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.” Combining compassion with steely resolve, Dowd’s President Jillian Stroud is an Ohio-bred daughter of a senator and the granddaughter of a congressman.

Dowd’s other TV credits include Good Behavior, The Leftovers and Masters of Sex.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek, 12 Monkeys) will star opposite Adrien Brody in the Epix drama series Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King.

* Disney+ has ordered the documentary series Parenting Without Borders (working title), starring and executive-produced by Jessica Alba, who will travel the world to explore the parenting beliefs and practices shaping families today, Deadline reports.

* Kim Fields (Living Single) has joined Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes in Netflix’s multi-cam comedy The Upshaws, about a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work.

* Netflix has renewed the Norwegian drama Ragnarok for Season 2.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?