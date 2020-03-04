Stargirl Sets Series Premiere Dates on DC Universe and The CW

RELATED STORIES The 100's Final Season to Air in May

Stargirl is finally landing this spring. The latest addition to DC Universe’s live-action roster will premiere on Monday, May 11, TVLine has learned. New episodes will become available to stream every Monday thereafter.

As previously reported, Stargirl will also have a home on The CW: The series premiere will make its broadcast TV debut on Tuesday, May 12 (9/8c). Stargirl will remain in that time slot until Tuesday, May 26, when it officially moves to 8 pm.

Per the series’ official description, Stargirl “follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska … and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.”

Brec Bassinger (School of Rock) stars as Courtney/Stargirl, with Luke Wilson (Enlightened) as Pat Dugan and Amy Smart (Justified) as Barbara Whitmore. The cast also includes Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

The Stargirl character was created by Geoff Johns in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion. Johns will serve as showrunner on the series and exec-produce alongside co-showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Hit PLAY on the trailer below for a first look at Stargirl in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching? (And if so, how will you be watching?)