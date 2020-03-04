Christopher Lloyd to Guest on NCIS as Confounding Pearl Harbor Survivor

RELATED STORIES NCIS: LA: Catherine Bell Suits Back Up as JAG's Mac

NCIS: LA: Catherine Bell Suits Back Up as JAG's Mac Does NCIS: LA Have One of TV's Best Benches of Guest Stars?

Great Scott! Three-time Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd is set to guest-star on CBS’ NCIS.

TVLine has learned that the onetime Taxi driver (for which he netted two of his Emmy wins) will appear in a springtime episode of TV’s most watched drama as Joe Smith, a 95-year-old former Navy sailor who served on the USS Arizona when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Determined to have his ashes laid to rest with his fellow sailors when he dies, the “sharp, spry and unapologetic curmudgeon” becomes the focus of an investigation and confounds Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) and the entire team, who are not sure if they can believe him.

In addition to his two wins for playing Taxi‘s Rev. Jim Ignatowski, Lloyd in 1992 made Emmy history when he won Best Dramatic Actor for Disney’s Road to Avonlea, besting a field of series regulars with his guest-starring appearance. (The following year, the Emmy rules were changed to add a Guest Appearance category.)

Lloyd’s more recent TV credits include a Season 2 episode of NBC’s A.P. Bio, an arc on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys and an appearance on ABC’s Roseanne revival, while his film roles include, of course, the Back to the Future franchise.

NCIS Season 17 is airing Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Want more scoop on NCIS, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.