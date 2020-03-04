Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Introduces Howard to Saul Goodman

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul EP Previews Hank's Return, Promises It's Not Just a Cameo

Howard Hamlin, meet Saul Goodman.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at next Monday’s Better Call Saul (AMC, 9/8c), with Jimmy sitting down for a friendly lunch with his old frenemy Howard, who’s curious about Jimmy’s newly christened legal persona. (First, though, Jimmy assures Howard that he can still call him Jimmy.)

When Howard asks about who Saul Goodman is, Jimmy launches into a sales pitch, declaring that Saul is “the last line of defense for the little guy” and “a friend to the friendless.” But as Howard points out, couldn’t Jimmy McGill do all that, too? “Maybe he could… but Saul Goodman is,” Jimmy says, before taking a bite of some fancy bread. (Let’s hope Howard is paying, right?)

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, entitled “Namaste,” “a deeply conflicted Kim brings [Jimmy] an interesting proposition,” “Gus makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game” and “Mike attempts to smooth things over with his family,” per the official description. Plus, Dean Norris returns as Breaking Bad DEA agent Hank Schrader, along with Steven Michael Quezada as Hank’s partner Gomez.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at next week’s Better Call Saul, and then hit the comments and tell us what you think of Season 5 so far.