TV Ratings: Bachelor's 'Women Tell All' Improves on Last Year, Manifest Rises

RELATED STORIES The Brides: Claws Alum, Two More Join Cast of ABC's Dracula Brides Pilot

The Brides: Claws Alum, Two More Join Cast of ABC's Dracula Brides Pilot Pitch's Kylie Bunbury Scores Lead Role in David E. Kelley Drama The Big Sky

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor drew 6.4 million total viewers and a dominant 1.8 demo rating as Peter’s women told all(and Tammy invariably in turn had a snide reaction), up 5 percent and two tenths from when Colton’s courters let (less) loose a year ago.

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (5.6 mil/0.8) was steady.

Elsewhere on Monday….

NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.5) was steady week-to-week, commanding the night’s largest audience. Manifest (3.8 mil/0.7) returned up a tenth.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.5 mil/0.9) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

THE CW | All American (772K/0.3) and Black Lightning (627K/0.2) were both steady in the demo with their seasons’ penultimate episodes.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.