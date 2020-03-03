TV Ratings: Bachelor's 'Women Tell All' Improves on Last Year, Manifest Rises

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor drew 6.4 million total viewers and a dominant 1.8 demo rating as Peter’s women told all(and Tammy invariably in turn had a snide reaction), up 5 percent and two tenths from when Colton’s courters let (less) loose a year ago.
Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (5.6 mil/0.8) was steady.
Elsewhere on Monday….
NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.5) was steady week-to-week, commanding the night’s largest audience. Manifest (3.8 mil/0.7) returned up a tenth.
FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.5 mil/0.9) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
THE CW | All American (772K/0.3) and Black Lightning (627K/0.2) were both steady in the demo with their seasons’ penultimate episodes.
