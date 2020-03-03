Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch to Star in CBS' Chuck Lorre Pilot B Positive

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Silicon Valley may be over, but Thomas Middleditch has found another neurotic character to play: The actor will headline B Positive, CBS’ comedy pilot from EP Chuck Lorre, TVLine has learned.

The potential series follows Middleditch’s Drew, a newly divorced dad who is at the end of his rope when faced with finding a kidney donor. When he runs into Gina (Masters of Sex‘s Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own kidney, the two form an unlikely bond and begin a life-changing journey.

Described as educated and bookish, Drew is a therapist who makes his living trying to fix other people’s problems — but he lacks social skills and isn’t much of a people person.

Middleditch joins a cast that also includes Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst) as party girl Leanne and Sara Rue (Less Than Perfect) as Drew’s ex-wife, Julia.

Marco Pennette (Mom, Desperate Housewives) will write the pilot script and exec-produce with Lorre. To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Middleditch’s B Positive casting.

