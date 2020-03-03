The Brides: Claws Alum, Two More Join Cast of ABC's Dracula Brides Pilot

RELATED STORIES Suits Alum Gina Torres to Headline Brides of Dracula Pilot for ABC

It’s getting awfully crowded in Dracula’s coffin: A day after Gina Torres signed on to star in ABC’s soapy drama pilot The Brides, three more actors have joined the cast as series regulars, TVLine has learned.

The potential series, from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is a “sexy contemporary reimagining” of the classic Dracula story with “strong horror elements,” centering on the iconic vampire’s three brides. Claws veteran Katherine Reis will play aspiring singer Lily Stevens, the youngest of Dracula’s three brides “whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her ‘sisters,'” per the official description. “In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being ‘rescued’ by Dracula.” In addition to playing Olga on TNT’s Claws, Reis has appeared on Rise, Chicago P.D. and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Also, Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) will play mogul Roland Grant, who goes head-to-head with Dracula’s bride Cleo (played by Torres) in the world of real estate. “With secret ties to Dracula, Roland has a personal stake in the destruction of the Brides,” according to the official description. Mason’s other TV credits include Broadchurch, The Resident and the upcoming second season of Dirty John.

Plus, Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) will play model Justine Strang, who crosses paths with top modeling agent Renée Pélagie, aka Dracula’s “middle” bride. “Renée soon takes this young, hungry, aspiring model under her wing, unaware that Justine may have a past with Dracula as well,” per the network’s description.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with The Brides‘ casting.