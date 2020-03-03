TVLine Items: Supernatural Brings Back Ruby, Veep Vet's NBC Pilot and More

Break out the demon blood: Genevieve Padalecki will reprise her Supernatural role as the demon Ruby in the March 23 episode, EW.com reports. The installment, titled “Destiny’s Child,” will also welcome back Danneel Ackles as Sister Jo/the angel Anael, who will have a face-to-face with Ruby.

Per the episode description, “a search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo’s door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.”

Padalecki, who took over the role of Ruby from Katie Cassidy at the start of Season 4, last appeared as the demon in the Season 4 finale, when Dean and Sam killed her character. Ruby infamously introduced Sam to drinking demon blood to make his psychic abilities stronger. She also had a sexual relationship with the hunter before revealing that she was secretly working for Lilith to raise Lucifer.

Supernatural returns with the first of its final nine episodes on its new night Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

* Veep vet Reid Scott has been cast in the NBC drama pilot Echo, which follows a team of investigators who solve crimes by going into the past in the body of the victim, our sister site Variety reports. Scott, who will also serve as a producer, will portray a member of the FBI who volunteers for the most dangerous undercover assignments.

* Eric Petersen (Kirstie) has nabbed the male lead opposite Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) in AMC’s dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Luke Mitchell (Blindspot) will co-star in the CW drama pilot The Republic of Sarah, about a high school teacher who utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence when faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, Variety reports. Mitchell will play Sarah’s brother, a brilliant young lawyer representing the mining company.

* The Netflix comedy Brews Brothers, in which estranged siblings Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg) and Adam Rodman (Mike Castle) find themselves running a brewery together, will debut Friday, April 10.

* Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.) has joined David E. Kelley’s straight-to-series drama The Big Sky as a blue-collar trucker with a disturbing dark side who becomes the subject of an investigation, per Deadline.

