Parenthood Turns 10: The Episodes to Rewatch If You Need a Good Cry

May God bless and keep you always… and may you always have some Kleenex nearby when watching Parenthood.

Throughout its six-season run, the NBC dramedy — which aired its first episode on this day 10 years ago — established itself as one of TV’s most tear-jerking series of all time. Brought to life by an ensemble led by Lauren Graham, Peter Krause, Dax Shepard and Erika Christensen, the Braverman family experienced all kinds of challenges across six years, including breast cancer, autism, teen pregnancy, infidelity and dozens more.

And though it could be argued that every hour of Parenthood will bring tears to your eyes at some point, we’re using the show’s 10-year anniversary to honor the 10 most emotional episodes — the ones that will leave you ugly-crying into a pillow and/or texting your loved ones about how much they mean to you. Parenthood's Most Emotional Episodes

Whether the events unfolding on screen are happy (Amber’s baby shower), sad (Kristina’s video message to her kids) or a little of both (the entire series finale!), these 10 installments are likely to get you very weepy. And we all need a good cry now and again, no? (Note: The following photo gallery includes spoilers, so avert your eyes if you’re still planning to binge the show for the first time.)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks for the show’s most tear-jerking outings, then drop a comment and tell us: Which Parenthood episode always makes you cry?