TVLine Items: Jason Isaacs Is Sophia Bush's TV Dad, Elite Trailer and More

Sophia Bush, meet your small-screen dad: Jason Isaacs (The OA, Star Trek: Discovery) will play the Chicago P.D. vet’s father in the CBS medical drama pilot Good Sam, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the potential series, a talented yet stifled surgeon (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and who also happens to be her father.

In addition to his many TV credits, which also include The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Awake and Brotherhood, Isaacs is known for portraying Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise.

* Rochelle Aytes (Mistresses) will star in The CW’s pilot adaptation of The Lost Boys as a single mom who moves with her Gen Z sons to her seaside hometown, where the family discovers there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old, per Deadline.

* Coby Bell (The Gifted) has joined The CW’s Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, which is simply titled Walker, per Deadline. Bell will play Captain Larry James, the only African American man in the Texas Rangers’ Austin headquarters.

* Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black) will co-star in CBS’ The Equalizer reboot pilot as the aunt of Queen Latifah’s title character, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Elite Season 3, premiering Friday, March 13. (Warning: There’s a big spoiler toward the end of the video!)

