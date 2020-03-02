James Lipton, Longtime Host of TV's Inside the Actors Studio, Dead at 93

James Lipton, best known for his many years as host of the interview series Inside the Actors Studio, died Monday at the age of 93. Per TMZ, Lipton passed away at his home after a battle with bladder cancer.

“There are so many James Lipton stories, but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with,” Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Turner, told TMZ.

Lipton created Inside the Actors Studio in 1994, when it premiered on Bravo. The Q&A program — in which Lipton asked actors in-depth questions about their craft — ran for 22 seasons at that network, before moving to Ovation in 2019. After moderating more than 250 conversations with thespians, Lipton stepped down as host when the show changed networks, and the program is now led by a series of guest hosts.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside The Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” Lipton said at the time. “I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft, and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series.”

Ovation reacted to the news of Lipton’s passing with the following statement: “We celebrate and honor the great legacy of James Lipton. James is beloved around the world for his passion, insight and dedication to the craft of acting. With Inside the Actors Studio, James has created a long-lasting impact on the acting world. Ovation mourns his loss and offers deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Lipton also held guest roles on shows such as Arrested Development, Suburgatory and According to Jim, and he voiced himself on episodes of The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Behind the camera, Lipton served as a writer on several projects, including many episodes of Inside the Actors Studio. His credits also included Another World, The Best of Everything and Return to Peyton Place.

Ovation will air a two-part James Lipton remembrance block of Inside the Actor’s Studio on Wednesday, March 4 beginning at 7/6.