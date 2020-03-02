Sara Rue, Kether Donohue Join CBS' Chuck Lorre Kidney Donor Comedy Pilot

RELATED STORIES Hawaii Five-0 Ending With Season 10; Two-Hour Series Finale to Air in April

Chuck Lorre’s new leading lady just landed two of the best friends a sitcom character could ask for — assuming they can all get along. Sara Rue (Impastor) and Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst) have joined the cast of CBS’ Annaleigh Ashford-led comedy pilot B Positive, TVLine has learned.

Penned by Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives writer Marco Pennette, B Positive centers on a newly divorced dad named Drew (yet to be cast) who, faced with finding a kidney donor, runs into Gina (Masters of Sex’s Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her organ. The two form an unexpcted bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives forever. (When they meet, Gina is living in her mother’s basement and driving a senior citizen van for a living.)

Rue will play Drew’s ex-wife Julia, an ambitious social climber who believes she deserves to live in the extravagant homes she sells for a living. Though she was able to tolerate Drew’s “idiosyncrasies” for a while, she eventually grew restless and cheated on him.

Meanwhile, Donohue will play Leanne, a party girl who’s still able to keep up with 20-somethings — even if she always pays for it the next day. She’s also a jill of all trades, working as a retail clothing store manager, jewelry designer and bartender.

Though B Positive marks Donohue’s first appearance in a Lorre project, Rue is no stranger to sitcom giant. She previously appeared on Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mom.

Does B Positive sound like something you’d watch? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.