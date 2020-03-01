Judge Judy to End After 25 Years

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Super Bowl Swap, Fallon-Inspired Music Show and More

Judge Judy is adjourning her courtroom next year after a quarter of a century— but she’s not striking the gavel on her TV career just yet.

Judy Sheindlin tells Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show that next season — the daytime hit’s 25th — will be the syndicated series’ last. “[Producer] CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” Sheindlin told DeGeneres. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

However, Sheindlin — who reportedly earns $47 million a year, making her one of TV’s highest paid personalities — was quick to note that because she’s “not tired” she will launch a new courtroom series titled Judy Justice in 2021. However, she declined to reveal what format the show will have or where it will air. “I can’t tell you yet” she told DeGeneres.