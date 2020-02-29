The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of March 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 24 premieres (including the Amazing Stories reboot, Jason Segel’s Dispatches From Elsewhere and Better Things Season 4), six finales (including Doctor Who, Good Trouble and Party of Five) and so much more. (All times are Eastern.)

Sunday, March 1

3 am Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

6 pm Axios Season 3 premiere (HBO)

8 pm Doctor Who Season 12 finale (BBC America)

8 pm Little Big Shots regular time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Wicked Tuna Season 9 premiere (NatGeo)

10:08 pm Dispatches From Elsewhere series premiere (AMC; special night)

Monday, March 2

9 pm Brain Games Season 8 finale (NatGeo)

10 pm Breeders series premiere (FX; two episodes)

10:15 pm Dispatches From Elsewhere regular time slot premiere (AMC)

Tuesday, March 3

3 am Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis comedy special (Netflix)

9 pm Empire returns (Fox)

Wednesday, March 4

8 pm Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda special (ABC)

8 pm Vice News Tonight Season 4 premiere (now on Viceland)

8:30 pm Party of Five Season 1 finale (Freeform; special time)

10 pm Dave series premiere (FXX; two episodes)

10 pm Good Trouble Season 2 finale (Freeform)

10 pm Twenties series premiere (BET)

Thursday, March 5

3 am Castlevania Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Devs series premiere (FX on Hulu; first two episodes)

8 pm grown-ish midseason finale (Freeform)

10 pm Better Things Season 4 premiere (FX; two episodes)

10 pm Cake Season 2 premiere (FXX; two episodes)

10 pm Impractical Jokers Season 8 finale (truTV)

Friday, March 6

3 am Amazing Stories series premiere (Apple TV+; all five episodes)

3 am Hilary docuseries premiere (Hulu; all four episodes)

3 am Paradise P.D. Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Protector Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ugly Delicious Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Zerozerozero series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes

8 pm The Most Dangerous Animal of All docuseries event (FX; four hours)

10 pm The Trade Season 2 premiere (Showtime) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

