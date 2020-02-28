Y: The Last Man Recast Update: FX Finds Barry Keoghan's Replacement

RELATED STORIES Y: The Last Man Star Barry Keoghan Exits FX Comic Book Adaptation

FX has located its Last Man. Ben Schnetzer will play the lead role in the network’s upcoming Y: The Last Man adaptation, replacing Barry Keoghan, our sister site Variety reports.

Schnetzer — who’s appeared in movies like Warcraft, Snowden and Pride — will star as Yorick, the last male human left alive after a cataclysmic event strikes Earth and wipes out every other man. Now Yorick and his pet monkey are left to navigate a post-apocalyptic society run entirely by women. (The series is based on Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s award-winning sci-fi graphic novel.)

It’s been a rocky road for FX’s adaptation: The project has been in development since 2015, and received a pilot order from FX in April 2018. But original showrunners Michael Green (American Gods) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Marvel’s Luke Cage) dropped out last year — Eliza Clark (Extant, Animal Kingdom) will now serve as showrunner — and Dunkirk star Keoghan exited the series earlier this month after being cast to play Yorick.

Schnetzer joins a cast that includes Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn and Imogen Poots. Production is set to begin in April.

