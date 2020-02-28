Sophia Bush Nabs Titular Role in CBS Medical Drama Pilot Good Sam

RELATED STORIES Survivor Recap: Sharks Out for Blood

Survivor Recap: Sharks Out for Blood Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Casts Originals Alum as Clarice

Sophia Bush is angling to play a doctor on TV, signing on to star in the CBS medical drama pilot Good Sam, TVLine has confirmed.

The Chicago PD alum will portray the title character, a gifted heart surgeon who works in the same hospital as her domineering father Griff (casting TBD), who is impossible to please and never acknowledged her talents. Second in command to him and always in his shadow, Sam rises to the occasion when her father falls into a coma and she takes charge of the department as chief of surgery. Sam comes into her own professionally and personally, however, when her world is upturned again after Griff awakens and wants to practice again, even if it means being supervised by his daughter.

The gig reunites recent Jane the Virgin guest star Bush with that show’s creator Jennie Urman and co-EP Katie Wech, both of whom are EPs on Good Sam.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Bush’s Good Sam casting.