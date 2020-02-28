Janina Gavankar to Star in NBC's Time-Traveling Procedural Pilot Echo

RELATED STORIES America Ferrera Leaving Superstore

America Ferrera Leaving Superstore This Is Us' Jack Damon Flash-Forward: Photos, Clues and Theories About the Future of Kate and Toby's Rockstar Son

Janina Gavankar is eyeing a return to NBC in the time travel-themed procedural pilot Echo, TVLine has confirmed.

Written by JJ Bailey, the potential series centers on a team of investigators who solve high-profile crimes by going back in time and climbing into the bodies of the victims.

According to Deadline, Gavankar — who co-starred on Mysteries of Laura, which ran for two seasons on NBC — will play Mel Goodwin, a police officer who’s driven and eager to prove herself.

Gavankar TV-packed resume also includes series-regular stints on HBO’s True Blood and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. She is currently recurring on Apple TV+’s Morning Show.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Gavankar’s Echo casting.