Courteney Cox Plots Return to TV With Starz Horror Comedy Pilot Shining Vale

Courteney Cox‘s next TV project is taking the Scream star back to her horror roots.

Starz has tapped Cox to lead Shining Vale, a comedy pilot about a woman whose family relocates from the city to a small town with a dark history — so why is Cox’s character the only one who seems to notice what’s going on around her? Is she possessed, or just depressed? She really can’t tell.

Here’s Starz’s official breakdown of the quirky dark comedy:

Patricia ‘Pat’ Phelps is a former ‘wild child’ who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, and her teenage kids are at that stage where they love their vile friends and want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: a torrid 15-night-stand with a hot, young artist/handyman/musician neighbor. In a last-ditch effort to save her marriage, she and her family move from the ‘crazy’ of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs where evil and humor collide.

–

“As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to topline Shining Vale,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life.”

The Lionsgate/Warner Bros. TV project was written by Trial & Error creator Jeff Astrof, who also worked with Cox on Friends from 1994 to 1996. Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan shares story credit with Astrof.

In addition to playing Monica Gellar for 10 seasons on NBC’s Friends, Cox also led Cougar Town for six seasons on ABC and TBS. She was recently confirmed to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming Friends reunion special, which will bring all six of the classic sitcom’s stars together for a look back at the show’s legacy.

