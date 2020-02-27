Roswell, New Mexico Trailer: Max's Death Changes Everything in Season 2

“I’m going to explain everything to you,” Liz tells her newly resurrected sister in the extended trailer for Roswell, New Mexico‘s upcoming second season. And she has a lot to explain.

Honestly, where should she even begin? The CW drama’s first season ended with Max sacrificing himself to bring back Rosa, a favor Liz intends to repay. As she explains in the trailer, “Max gave me back the only thing that mattered to me. Now, it’s my turn.”

Elsewhere, Isobel is questioned about the mysterious “disappearance” of her husband, whose ghost appears to be haunting her. (With explosive results!)

Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Parsons (The Originals) as Max Evans, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles (BrainDead) as Isobel Evans, Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars) as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens (If Loving You Is Wrong) as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino (The Vampire Diaries) as Kyle Valenti, Trevor St. John (Containment) as Jesse Manes and Amber Midthunder (Fargo) as Rosa.

Roswell, New Mexico kicks off its second season on Monday, March 16 (9/8c). Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at what’s in store, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show below.