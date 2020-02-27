If You Could Bring Back One Cancelled Show, What Would It Be?

Any faithful TV fan knows the struggle of losing a favorite show is real. So very, very real.

But what if you had the power to singlehandedly bring one dearly departed TV series back from the dead for another season? What if we gave you that power? Which show would you choose? We’re dying to know the answer.

Of course, with power comes great responsibility… and a few guidelines. When making your selection, please keep the following in mind:

* You may nominate one (1) and only one (1) cancelled/ended show. No Plan Bs, no “Well, for comedy… but for drama…” One show. That’s it. Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next

* The show you bring back would return for one “bonus” season with the cast at the same age they were when it ended — so no worries about, “Well, he’s too old now to play…” Ditto the program’s original (or peak) creative team. Similarly (and sure, this is a bit dark), any cast member(s) who have since passed on would still be with us for the purpose of this exercise.

* Any cancelled or ended show is eligible, no matter how tidy a planned ending it may have delivered during an announced/pre-planned “final season.”

Submit your chosen series (remember — just one!) via the comments section below by Friday, Feb. 28 at 12 pm EST. Ready. Set. Resurrect!