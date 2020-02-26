The Flash Photos: A 'New' Wally West Returns for Pivotal Mythology Episode — Plus, Cisco Completes His Mission

Wally West is back when The Flash resumes Season 6, and this will be no mere cameo.

When last seen on The Flash, in the Season 5 opener, Wally swung by to see his dad Joe and Cecile’s newborn daughter, Jenna, though that moment was overshadowed by a very different family “meeting,” as in Barry and Iris’ grown daughter visiting from the future.

But in the CW series’ Tuesday, March 10 episode, titled “Death of the Speed Force,” Wally aka Kid Flash (played by former cast member Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City “with a Zen attitude” and a very important message, “because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force,” reads the logline. The Flash Season 6 Photos

“Wally returns for one of the pivotal episodes in the mythology of The Flash, and that is not an understatement,” showrunner Eric Wallace previously told TVLine. “He comes back a changed person, and what he comes back to deal with, and how it involves Barry, will literally change the two of them — and their abilities, quite frankly — moving forward.

“It’s going to be quite exciting,” Wallace added. “When I first talked to Keiynan about it, he was very excited about what he called this ‘fresh take’ on Wally. And once on-set, he was loving ‘the New Wally West’ — and that’s not an exaggeration at all. It’s the same character that we know and love, but he has grown, deepened and changed. And he might even have some new abilities.”

Also seen in the photos from the 14th episode of Season 6, Cisco returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

Want more scoop on Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.