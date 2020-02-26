Love Is Blind Sets Cast Reunion Show

RELATED STORIES Love Is Blind Couples Had to Keep 'Secret' Their Weddings for How Long?!

Love Is Blind Couples Had to Keep 'Secret' Their Weddings for How Long?! Netflix Rolls Out Daily 'Top 10' Row of Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 27 release of Love Is Blind‘s Season 1 finale, Netflix has announced that there will be a cast reunion show in which “all your burning questions will be answered.”

Taped earlier this month (versus, I dunno, December 2018), the reunion special will bring the unconventional dating series’ cast together for the first time since production wrapped 15 long months ago, to “spill the tea and come clean on the season’s juiciest moments.”

Among the questions that viewers can expect to be answered: “Which couples are still together?” “What was it really like to watch this unfold all over again?” And the always illuminating, “Do they have any regrets?” Netflix also teases “unexpected twists and revelations from the whole season, explained from the couples who experienced it.”

In Love Is Blind, which premiered earlier this month, would-be couples communicate for 10 days without ever seeing other. It is only once a sight-unseen marriage proposal takes place that the two individuals get to lay eyes on each other, before spending the next 28 days deciding whether to actually tie the knot… or not.

Series hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will oversee the reunion show, which will stream Thursday, March 5 on Netflix’s YouTube channel.