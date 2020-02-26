Kung Fu: Gender-Flipped CW Reboot Adds Legacies Actress in Lead Role

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Legacies actress Olivia Liang could be making herself very comfortable at The CW, having nabbed the lead role in the network’s Kung Fu reboot.

A reimagining of the 1972 series starring David Carradine, The CW’s Kung Fu pilot follows Nicky Chen (Liang), a young Chinese-American woman who, prompted by a quarter-life crisis, drops out of college and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Liang joins an ensemble that includes Tzi Ma (Veep), Kheng Hua Tan (Marco Polo), Jon Prasida (Australia’s Tomorrow, When the War Began), Shannon Dang (The L Word: Generation Q) and Eddie Liu (The Waiting Room). The actress currently recurs on Legacies as troublemaker Alyssa Chang, and she has also appeared on episodes of Into the Dark, Grey’s Anatomy and One Day at a Time.

Former Lost writer Christina M. Kim will pen the Kung Fu pilot, while Blindspot EPs Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will exec-produce.

Our sister publication Deadline broke the news of Liang’s casting. Your thoughts on the potential reboot? Drop ’em in a comment below.