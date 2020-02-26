NBC's Council of Dads to Premiere After This Is Us, Then Lead Off Thursdays

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire, P.D. EPs Talk Roman Crossover That Didn't Happen, Preview 'Complicated' Reunion With Burgess

This is… a touch confusing?

NBC’s Council of Dads — starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break), Clive Standen (Taken), Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd) and J. August Richards (Agents of SHIELD) — has kept its primo post-This is Us premiere spot, but lost its Tuesday home.

Following a father of five who in the wake of a health scare calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as “back-up dads” in the event of his death, the This Is a Million Little Things-y drama will now premiere Tuesday, March 24 at 10/9c — leading out of This Is Us‘ Season 4 finale — before relocating to its new regular time slot, Thursdays at 8 pm (starting more than a month later, on April 30).

Council of Dads was originally set to lead out of This Is Us‘ final two episodes of the season and then inherit the NBC sobfest’s time slot, The Village-style. (#TooSoon?)

Both Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which currently occupy Thursday’s 8 o’clock hour for NBC, will have wrapped their current seasons by the time Council of Dads formally opens its season.